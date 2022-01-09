BLAKE, Miriam June Snell, died of dementia on October 9, 2021, at age 92. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1929, Miriam grew up in the small village of Monterey, Ohio. Miriam taught kindergarten and first grade full-time in Hanover and Chesterfield counties for 28 years and substituted in Richmond after that. Her love for all these children was unbounded. Miriam is survived by her husband of 71 years, Dr. William E. Blake Jr.; daughter, Michal Joan Evens (Peter) of Sandhurst, England; son, Peter Alan Blake (Mary Blanchard) of Richmond, Virginia; sister, Janet Vance (Bill) of Wilmington, Ohio; and daughter-in-law, Audrey Raeder Blake, widow of deceased elder son, Benjamin W. Blake, Chesterfield County. Other survivors are seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, a number of these the children of Miriam's deceased brother, Dale Snell. A memorial service originally planned for Friday, January 14, 2022, has been canceled. Instead, the family will hold an intimate service on that date at 2 p.m. that will be livestreamed on the closed-circuit television station at Westminster Canterbury Richmond.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.