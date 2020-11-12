REMINE, Miriam Bruce, 98, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully with family attending on November 7, 2020. Miriam was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James Andrew ReMine Jr.; her parents, Nannie Puller Bruce and Gordon Taliaferro Bruce; brother, Gordon Puller (Marjorie) Bruce; sister, Eugenia Bruce (John) Howard; nephew, Clarke Bruce; son-in-law, Roger Walton; and dear cousins, family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Walton, Nancy Trego and Judy Hueston; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Fennessey, Karen Fowler, Paul (Stacy) Walton, Scott (Lisa) Hueston, Jamie (Lauren) Trego and Garrett (Meredith) Trego; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aaron Walton, Hannah Fowler, Andrew and Kathryn Fennessey, Makenzie and Will Hueston, Emma, Addison and Marlee Trego and Marshall and Simon Trego; cousin, Alice Lee Mann; nephew, Tom (Terry) Howard; and nieces, Gayle (John) Casstevens, Barbara (Jim) Sellman and Peggy Bruce. She also leaves extended family, a Covenant Woods "family" and loving friends with memories of a life well lived. Visitation with masks and distancing will be at Bennett's Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel on Friday, November 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A family service will be live streamed from Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, November 14, at 10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired, gifts in Miriam's memory may be made to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Covenant Woods or to Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be registered, and the link to the live stream can be found at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2020.