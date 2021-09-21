ECIMOVIC, Mirko, of Quinton, passed away September 17, 2021, at home with his family by his side on. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Josefina; sons, John (Kelly) and David (Laura); grandchildren, Kiel (Holly), Sean (Stephanie), Tiffany Hetrick (Brandon) and Brittany Granados (Joe); great-grandchildren, Maverick, Tori, Lexi and Zoey; sister, Sofi Sattelmaier; and so many other cherished family members. He was preceded in death by parents, Marko and Jelena; brothers, Ivica, Anto, Nikola, Josip and Ivica "Duda"; sisters, Mara and Ana; and granddaughter, Veronica "Roni."
Born in Bosanska Gradiska, Yugoslavia, as a child during WWII, he suffered the loss of his oldest brother and, shortly thereafter, the untimely death of his mother – leaving him and the rest of his siblings struggling to survive, running and hiding to avoid capture or worse. He endured starvation and cold winters without shoes or warm clothes.
As a young father, he worked all day and attended school at night to become a skilled brick mason. His refusal to join the communist party resulted in much hardship for him and his family, but he refused to compromise his principles. With the sponsorship of family members, on February 16, 1969, at age 37, with his wife and two young sons, he fulfilled his dream of freedom and self-reliance by immigrating (legally) to America with the mere $60 he was permitted to take with him from Yugoslavia – leaving behind the house he had built brick-by-brick, his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, his language – all he had ever known – to start from scratch without regard for his sense of belonging or the comfort of understanding and being understood, everything set aside for the promise of America. He worked hard, learned English and ultimately fulfilled his dream of becoming an American citizen. He lived the American dream and regularly declared "God Bless America."
He personified values that today appear so out of fashion that they seem almost quaint – patriotism, decency, integrity, honesty and resolute dedication to family – often without praise or gratitude. He demonstrated a shameless and selfless love for his family with a complete disinterest in ego and materialism. He is our hero. We will strive to be worthy of his many sacrifices by following his example of caring for family and thinking of others first.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 22 at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va. 23140, with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 21, 2021.