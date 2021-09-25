CAMPBELL, Misty Dawn Thornsbury, 40, on September 16, 2021, after a difficult battle with cancer, left us and is now peacefully resting in the presence of the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thornsbury and Connie Wilson Thornsbury Castillo.



She is survived by her husband, Christopher; stepfather, Felipe Castillo; children, Summer and Daniel; and stepchildren, Stephany and Nicholas; and four grandchildren; also by her brother, Daniel and Yanira and nieces, Emma and Jaycee Thornsbury. Misty is also being remembered with love by other family members and friends.



Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. Private interment will be at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2021.