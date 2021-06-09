PATTERSON, Mrs. Monique, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life June 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Roderick Patterson; two sons, Roderick II and Matthew Patterson; one stepdaughter, Shonnee Lee (Cornelius); one grandson, Cameroun Lee; one sister, Marie Ramsey; one brother, Frederick Ramsey; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Delores Patterson; two brothers-in-law, Maurice Jr. (Laretta) and Michael (Victoria) Patterson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Patterson can be viewed Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.