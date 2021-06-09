Menu
Monique Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
PATTERSON, Mrs. Monique, age 59, of Richmond, departed this life June 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Roderick Patterson; two sons, Roderick II and Matthew Patterson; one stepdaughter, Shonnee Lee (Cornelius); one grandson, Cameroun Lee; one sister, Marie Ramsey; one brother, Frederick Ramsey; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Delores Patterson; two brothers-in-law, Maurice Jr. (Laretta) and Michael (Victoria) Patterson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Patterson can be viewed Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Monique was such a beautiful soul and we feel very honored to have had an opportunity to know her. She was filled with love, kindness, and goodwill and I pray that all of her loved ones are wrapped in her and God's loving embrace. May God's immeasurable peace wash over Rod, Roderick, Matthew and the rest of the family, replacing the sadness with peace, love, and warm, happy memories. God bless!
Angela & Scott McClaine
Friend
June 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
June 13, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Barbara graves
Family
June 12, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy To the family: My words cannot fully express the sorrow I feel after learning about the death of your beloved wife and such a wonderful mother of Monique. She will be sadly missed and well remembered. I remember the many good times me and Monique always texting and messaging each other checking on me and the children. May you ever treasure the wonderful times you and Roderick, Matthew had and my prayers are with your whole family. Carolyn Patterson and Family
Carolyn Patterson
Family
June 9, 2021
