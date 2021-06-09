My Deepest Sympathy To the family: My words cannot fully express the sorrow I feel after learning about the death of your beloved wife and such a wonderful mother of Monique. She will be sadly missed and well remembered. I remember the many good times me and Monique always texting and messaging each other checking on me and the children. May you ever treasure the wonderful times you and Roderick, Matthew had and my prayers are with your whole family. Carolyn Patterson and Family

