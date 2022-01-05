GOLDFARB, Montrue, It is with great sadness that the family of Montrue Hodge Goldfarb announces her passing on December 28, 2021.
Montrue "True" was 70 years old and lived in Sunset Beach, North Carolina. She passed away peacefully with her husband and sister by her side.
True was the eldest daughter of the late Edd and Eveline Hodge and her most beloved aunt, Eleaze Horne. She graduated from Ferguson High School and John Tyler Community College, where she was a member of Who's Who in small colleges. She recently retired as a senior paralegal from the Office of the Attorney General for the state of Virginia. Previously, she had worked in other state offices and various real estate, title companies and law firms. She was considered an expert in matters pertaining to title disputes and searches. True enjoyed learning golf, playing tennis, traveling, hosting family and friends and especially cooking.
She will be greatly missed and always remembered by her husband of 47 years, Max "Ron" Goldfarb; sisters, Adie Shimandle (Rick), Debbie Stanley (Steve) Antionette; her brothers, Mike Hodge and Chris Hodge (Maria); 10 nieces, five nephews, six great-nieces, eight great-nephews and one goddaughter. She was also much loved by her special friends, Mike and Betty Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the afternoon on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina. A reception will follow.
An additional Memorial/Celebration of Life service will be held on January 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the afternoon at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival Street, Chester, Virginia 23831, to celebrate Montrue's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to Glioblastoma Research Organization.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.