FOARD, Morehead, 101, of Richmond, Virginia, graduated to the Church Triumphant on January 20, 2022, after a short illness.



A service celebrating Morehead's life will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, Richmond, Virginia, on April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Walk In Ministry at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 North 5th St., Richmond, Va. 23219.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.