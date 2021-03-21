BENNETT, Muriel R., 86, of North Chesterfield, formerly of Elmsvale, Novia Scotia, Canada, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Muriel retired from McGuire Veterans Administration Hospital as a medical technologist in 1996. She was a gifted watercolor artist whose paintings were sought by many in the family. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Waterworth (Alan); son, David Bennett (Nancy); grandsons, Thomas A. Waterworth (Sarah), William Brett Waterworth (Lauren), David Craig Waterworth (Emily), Robert Rey Bennett and Keegan L. Bennett; great-grandsons, Tristan Waterworth, Ellison Waterworth, Reid Waterworth and Bennett Waterworth; great-granddaughter, Penelope Waterworth; and many loving nieces, nephews and other family. Muriel was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Thomas Eugene Bennett; father, Lewis C. Reid; and mother, Muriel T. Reid. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with her memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. A private inurnment will be held at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church, 3510 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234, where she was a faithful member for over 50 years.