BLACKWELL, Murray A. "Sonny", 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie O'Brien and Richard H. Blackwell; and sister, Frances Wrenn. Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Zagos Blackwell; son, Ken Blackwell (Susan); three grandchildren, Mindy Benedict, Taylor Day and Kenley Blackwell; many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved little dog, Misti. Having spent many years in the automotive repair industry, he retired as Claims Supervisor over the state of Virginia for Travelers Insurance and was very well-known within the industry. Sonny was a charter member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, Past President of the Richmond Claims Association and past Vice President of Mechanicsville Little League. Throughout his life, he enjoyed travelling with Helen by various means, including (but not limited to) cruises, motorcycles and for the better part of the last two decades, RV, during which time they made countless wonderful memories and dear friends as they wintered in Florida, crossed the United States and attended many rallies with their fellow Discovery owners. He fought cancer for almost three decades with a great deal of optimism and courage. The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Hagan who guided him along his battle. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Church of Christ, 8067 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 22, 2021.