Murray A. "Sonny" Blackwell
BLACKWELL, Murray A. "Sonny", 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie O'Brien and Richard H. Blackwell; and sister, Frances Wrenn. Sonny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helen Zagos Blackwell; son, Ken Blackwell (Susan); three grandchildren, Mindy Benedict, Taylor Day and Kenley Blackwell; many nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved little dog, Misti. Having spent many years in the automotive repair industry, he retired as Claims Supervisor over the state of Virginia for Travelers Insurance and was very well-known within the industry. Sonny was a charter member of Mechanicsville Church of Christ, Past President of the Richmond Claims Association and past Vice President of Mechanicsville Little League. Throughout his life, he enjoyed travelling with Helen by various means, including (but not limited to) cruises, motorcycles and for the better part of the last two decades, RV, during which time they made countless wonderful memories and dear friends as they wintered in Florida, crossed the United States and attended many rallies with their fellow Discovery owners. He fought cancer for almost three decades with a great deal of optimism and courage. The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Hagan who guided him along his battle. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Church of Christ, 8067 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Sep
17
Service
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss Helen, prayers for comfort durning this time
Ann Bower (bowles) Jones
October 2, 2021
We just got the sad announcement about Sonny. He will be remembered as a true Southern Gentleman, a devoted husband and all around nice guy.
Janet Myer
Friend
September 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Judy & Joe
Judy Bowles
Friend
September 22, 2021
Sonny, may you Rest In Peace and continue to play golf in heaven until we join you. We will miss you and play in your honor.
John Adams
Friend
September 19, 2021
Jimmy and Janice Goodman send their heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and friends.
Janice Goodman
Friend
September 15, 2021
Ken,my sincere condolences to you and all of the family.
Brenda Turner
Friend
September 15, 2021
Our sincere condolences Helen and Ken. May God give you peace and wrap you in His arms. Remembering all the good times at Lee Davis football games.
Alice and Dick Goode
Friend
September 14, 2021
Dear Helen and family, Charles and I are sorry to hear of your husband´s passing. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Nancy and Charles Bryant
September 14, 2021
