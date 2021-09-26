NUCKOLS, Murrell A., of Mechanicsville, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home on September 18, 2021. He was a longtime employee of The Howard P. Foley Co., and had been a member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church for many years. He had enjoyed waterskiing and taught many of us how to as kids. Murrell is survived by his wife, Joyce; and son, Wade. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Wade (and Joyce),
I saw this obituary, recognized your Dad immediately and loads of childhood memories went through my head, the times we had card games with your parents, hearts, spades, etc., the train set, the ping pong, the slot cars, etc. Both of your parents made a positive impact on my life and I just wanted to let you and your mom know I was thinking about you during this time of loss.
Janet (Davis) Chenault
Friend
October 1, 2021
Joyce and Wade, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you both