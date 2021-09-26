Wade (and Joyce), I saw this obituary, recognized your Dad immediately and loads of childhood memories went through my head, the times we had card games with your parents, hearts, spades, etc., the train set, the ping pong, the slot cars, etc. Both of your parents made a positive impact on my life and I just wanted to let you and your mom know I was thinking about you during this time of loss.

Janet (Davis) Chenault Friend October 1, 2021