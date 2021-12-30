AUSTIN, Myers Frederick "Bubba", 89, of Florence, Ky., formerly from Richmond, Va., passed on December 22, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Austin; his parents, Thomas C. Austin and Gladys K. Austin; little sister, Flora Alice Austin; grandmother, Nanny Austin; special aunt, Clara Needham; special cousin, Brenda Eubank.



He is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Conway (Danny), Tracy Roush (Clint); brother, Edward Austin; grandchildren, Thomas Curtis (Michelle), Cassandra Curtis and Heather Conway; five great-grandchildren, Keller, Grayson, Graelyn, Ella, Micah; and many other cousins, nephews and nieces.



He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany and was in the National Guard. He worked for two local painting companies throughout his life as a painter, following in his families' footsteps, R. L. Bulifant and M. P. Bardens and Sons, where he retired. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time playing with his great-grandchildren.



Memorial service to be held in Richmond at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.