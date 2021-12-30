Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Myers Frederick "Bubba" Austin
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stith Funeral Homes - Florence
7500 U.S. Highway 42
Florence, KY
AUSTIN, Myers Frederick "Bubba", 89, of Florence, Ky., formerly from Richmond, Va., passed on December 22, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Austin; his parents, Thomas C. Austin and Gladys K. Austin; little sister, Flora Alice Austin; grandmother, Nanny Austin; special aunt, Clara Needham; special cousin, Brenda Eubank.

He is survived by his daughters, Sabrina Conway (Danny), Tracy Roush (Clint); brother, Edward Austin; grandchildren, Thomas Curtis (Michelle), Cassandra Curtis and Heather Conway; five great-grandchildren, Keller, Grayson, Graelyn, Ella, Micah; and many other cousins, nephews and nieces.

He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany and was in the National Guard. He worked for two local painting companies throughout his life as a painter, following in his families' footsteps, R. L. Bulifant and M. P. Bardens and Sons, where he retired. He loved hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time playing with his great-grandchildren.

Memorial service to be held in Richmond at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Stith Funeral Homes - Florence
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes - Florence.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Thoughts and prayers for the family and a special hug to Tracy for watching over Bubba his last years! Go rest high on that mountain my friend!!! We will see you again!!!
Charlotte & Hubbard Williams
Friend
January 7, 2022
Very sorry to hear of Uncle Bubba´s passing. We´re praying for the family.
Amy West
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results