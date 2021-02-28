Menu
Myra Elizabeth Brown
BROWN, Mrs. Myra Elizabeth, 62, of Richmond, departed this life February 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Brown; two sons, Marlon (Myisha) and Duane Brown; seven grandchildren; one sister, Marlene Gooding (Lamont); three aunts, Edmonia Smith, Mary Houchens (Moses) and Barbara Bolling; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Purcell "Bill" Brown; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private, but livestreamed 11 a.m. Tuesday. Dr. Angelo Chatman, pastor officiating; Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.

We extend our condolences to you, the family of Mrs. Myra Elizabeth Brown, on the passing of your love one. She was a kind and friendly person! Our thoughts and prayers are with you. May God grant each of you added strength, comfort, and peace as you adjust to her physical absence in your life and move forward in the future remembering the beautiful times you shared. God Bless You! Earl and Roberta Jones
Roberta Jones
March 1, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
February 28, 2021
