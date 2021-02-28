BROWN, Mrs. Myra Elizabeth, 62, of Richmond, departed this life February 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Brown; two sons, Marlon (Myisha) and Duane Brown; seven grandchildren; one sister, Marlene Gooding (Lamont); three aunts, Edmonia Smith, Mary Houchens (Moses) and Barbara Bolling; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one brother-in-law, Purcell "Bill" Brown; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Brown can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private, but livestreamed 11 a.m. Tuesday. Dr. Angelo Chatman, pastor officiating; Rev. F. Lamont Gooding, eulogist. The governor's guidance on social distancing will be adhered to. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.