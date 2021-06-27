BALDUCCI, Myrna Mister, departed this world on June 14, 2021, following a valiant battle with dementia. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Renee Balducci Lacy; granddaughter, Lara Anderson; great-grandchildren, Julianna and William Anderson III; son-in-law, Bill Anderson Jr.; beloved cousin, Franklin Gladding; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Baldo Balducci; and her sister, Carrie Mister Belote. Myrna was born in 1933 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, where she lived until attending college at James Madison University. She enjoyed a long career working in various medical offices in different capacities. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Roma's Restaurant, 8330 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia, at 1:30 p.m. Final interment will be on the Eastern Shore and private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.