Richmond Times-Dispatch
Myrna Swindell Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
THOMAS, Myrna Swindell, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Swindell and Douglas Swindell. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Joseph V. Thomas Jr.; she is survived by her daughters, Joanne Preece (Les Jr.), Jenniffer Thomas; grandchildren, Les Preece III, Jackie Gregory; great-grandson, Liam Gregory. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, https://www2.heart.org/. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
I was so sorry to hear of the loss of Myrna Thomas. We grew up together, were in Sunday School and church youth groups together, as well as graduating high school together. She was a friend and a very loving person. Praying for peace for her family.
Linda D. Keener
Friend
April 3, 2021
I knew Myrna and Douglas through the Order of the Eastern Star. They were both wonderful people. Myrna was the best cook and made delicious food for our enjoyment at various events we would have. She was a great caring person and member. She will be missed!
Pat Thomas
March 30, 2021
