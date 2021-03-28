THOMAS, Myrna Swindell, 77, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Born in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Swindell and Douglas Swindell. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Joseph V. Thomas Jr.; she is survived by her daughters, Joanne Preece (Les Jr.), Jenniffer Thomas; grandchildren, Les Preece III, Jackie Gregory; great-grandson, Liam Gregory. The family will have a memorial service at a later time. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, https://www2.heart.org/
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.