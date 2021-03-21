GOLOB, Myron "Mike", 84, passed on February 22, 2021 peacefully in Melbourne, Fla. after a series of illnesses. A Boston native, Myron was the father to four children, all wonderful and respected parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles. The siblings are accomplished business leaders, earning the respect of their peers, customers and communities through integrity and hard work everyday. In his years in real estate, mortgage brokerage, car sales, even as an amusement park owner, "Mike" was well-known in Virginia and Maryland. Myron always managed to become a memorable part of his clients' lives. Myron's most memorable legacy, through his life example, was showing his children the simplicity of being a parent by fulfilling your parental responsibilities and simply being there. He passed the duty for rebuilding his family name within the Jewish concept of Shem Tov, the importance of "Having a Good Name" to his children. He also left a wife and several stepchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Holbrook JCC, 85 Plymouth St., P.O. Box 100, Holbrook, Mass. 02343, where his son, David is the long serving temple President.