CABANISS, Myrtle Stembridge, 98, of Chase City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Born March 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Louis William Stembridge and Arnie Mitchell Wade Stembridge. Myrtle was a lifelong active member of First Baptist Church of Chase City, where she served as a member of the choir and Sunday school member and teacher. She was also a member of the Chase City YMCA, where she remained active in fitness well into retirement. Myrtle retired from the insurance agency where she worked for many years as an administrator. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Cabaniss; sisters, Elva S. Adams, Mary S. Bowling and Ruby S. Rollings; and brothers, Barkley M. Stembridge, Johnny L. Stembridge, Edward C. Stembridge, Earl W. Stembridge, Oscar W. Stembridge and Earnest J. Stembridge. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Thomas E. Cabaniss; grandchild, Clara L. Cabaniss (Jesús Gutierrez); great-grandchild, Diego Thomas Gutiérrez-Cabaniss; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 206 E. 2nd Street, Chase City, Virginia 23924. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Entombment will follow in the Woodland Mausoleum in Chase City. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Myrtle's memory to First Baptist Church in Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at newcomballgoodfh.com
. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.