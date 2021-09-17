KELLEHER, Myrtle J., 97, of Richmond, passed away on September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. "Red" Kelleher. She is survived by her son, Dennis Kelleher; daughter, Cathy Sarver and her husband, Garnett; grandchildren, Shawn Sarver and Stephanie Hedrick. Myrtle was a member of Park View Baptist Church (later named Patterson Avenue Baptist Church) for over 90 years. Myrtle was the church librarian for 27 years. She is now a member of North Run Baptist Church. Myrtle and "Red" were longtime members of Candlelight Dance Club. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Myrtle's memory to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, Richmond, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.