KELLEHER, Myrtle J., 97, of Richmond, passed away on September 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo F. "Red" Kelleher. She is survived by her son, Dennis Kelleher; daughter, Cathy Sarver and her husband, Garnett; grandchildren, Shawn Sarver and Stephanie Hedrick. Myrtle was a member of Park View Baptist Church (later named Patterson Avenue Baptist Church) for over 90 years. Myrtle was the church librarian for 27 years. She is now a member of North Run Baptist Church. Myrtle and "Red" were longtime members of Candlelight Dance Club. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Myrtle's memory to North Run Baptist Church, 2100 Lydell Drive, Richmond, Va. 23228.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.
I´m sad to hear about your Mom, Dennis. My prayers to you and your family. Keep alive all the good memories, it will be a comfort to your heart.
Floyd Lane
Friend
September 20, 2021
Your Mama was an inspiration to many. I am grateful to have known her. Praying for comfort and sweet memories...
Fonda Cody and family
September 18, 2021
We were so blessed to have such a role model like Aunt Myrtle in our lives. She was dearly loved and will be truly missed. She will be greeted by the precious angels that went before her. What a reunion it will be. I will always hold her memory close.
Gail Johnson Clark
Family
September 18, 2021
We will miss Aunt Myrtle very much. She was such a special lady.