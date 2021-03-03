THURSTON, Myrtle Helen, 94, of Goochland, Va., passed peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Myrtle was born on February 6, 1927 to her late parents, Hannard and Pearl Thurston. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Thomas Thurston Sr.; and daughter, Helen Thurston. Myrtle is survived by her son, Floyd Thomas Thurston Jr. (Sue); her daughters, Irene Stewart (Steve), Linda Armstrong (Raymond) and Shirley Thurston; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2021.