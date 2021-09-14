THUNG, Dr. Nalda Sylvia, 92, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Nalda was a dedicated physician working at Southside Regional Medical Center for many years as a Boarded Anesthesiologist until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lien Sugiharto; and her nephew, Boy Sugiharto. She was also beloved by a number of close family friends. Nalda was an active traveler having visited, lived and worked all over the world. With an avid interest in everything, she was the unofficial entertainment coordinator for her close circle of friends. From Balinese dancing lessons, to boxing and karate lessons, ballet and symphony to the local orchid society, she had a zest for life and drew her friends along with her on the journey. Her life has touched so many lives. Nalda donated her time and effort for many worthy causes, helping to make her corner of the world better and brighter. She will be greatly missed. To celebrate her life, friends and colleagues are invited to join at a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.