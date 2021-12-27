BARNES, Nancy J., 92, of Midlothian, Virginia, died on November 17, 2021.



Born in Detroit, Nancy earned her B.S. at University of Michigan and worked as a speech therapist in North Dakota and later in the Detroit Public School system.



After raising her four children, she returned to the workforce, becoming a successful salesperson for 3M and Riker Pharmaceuticals. She and her husband of 52 years, Wyatt E. Barnes, retired to Midlothian, Virginia in 1989 from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. They traveled the world throughout their lifetimes, often sharing the adventures with their children. Nancy embraced life with a keen sense of humor and a thirst for knowledge. She was a loving wife, mother and devoted friend.



Survivors include her children, Lauren Barnes of New York City (grandchildren, Emily and John Tabor), Beth Barnes of Philadelphia (Steven Sykes), Richard Barnes of Midlothian (Charlotte Barnes, grandchildren, Joshua and Nathan Barnes), Robert Barnes of Richmond; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece, Renee Bryer and Renee's family. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Wyatt; sister, Jill Lardis; and brother, David Coleman.



Memorial service on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.