BRADY, Nancy "Nan", 73, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Waverly Bourne; and her brother, Robert Bourne. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Billy Brady; her mother, Maude Bourne; her sister, Edna Malpass; her brothers, Leslie Bourne and Alec Bourne; her children, Angie Noel (Jimmy), Bill Banks (Ronda), Connie Merriss (Mike) and Cyndie Jones (Chris); grandchildren, Krista Morrissey (Matt), Ryan Noel (Catherine), Robert Groeneveldt, Harley Bruce and Leeanne Banks; and great-grandchild, Madison Morrissey; and many other beloved family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.