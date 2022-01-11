COFFELT, Nancy Gay, 88, of Jarratt, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was the widow of Ray (Stony) Coffelt; and she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Coffelt Gress; and a sister, Becky Hunter.
Nancy is survived by four daughters, Debbie Coffelt Lowe (Tommy Little), Shari Coffelt Coombs (Jody), Brenda Coffelt Norris and Dawn Coffelt (Bob Estes); nine grandchildren, Cain, Jori, Jessica, Dawn, Brice, Kellie, Bryan, Rachel and Miranda; seven great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Summer, Madeline, Denver, Auguste, Logan and Natalie; one great-great-grandchild, Oaklynn; and two sisters, Patsy Hamlett (Watkins) and Jan Stilwell; three brothers, Billy Teal (JoAnn), Mike Teal (Patty) and Tommy Teal (Maria); and many, many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia. The funeral service will be held graveside 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newby's Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.