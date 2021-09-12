COGGSDALE, Nancy Rose Pomfrey, 83, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She is a daughter of the late George and Lillian Pomfrey. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Colgate Coggsdale; sisters, Pauline Evans, Doris Jackson, Jane P. Anderson, Barbara Ann Motley, Carol P. Volz; brothers, "Bubba" Pomfrey and Gene Pomfrey. She is survived by her daughter, Cyndy Grubb; a sister, Vernelle P. Grady; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy will be laid to rest beside her husband, Cecil in a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to ADPA Virginia Chapter, P.O. Box 4162, Virginia Beach, Va. 23454. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.