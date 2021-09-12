Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Rose Coggsdale
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
COGGSDALE, Nancy Rose Pomfrey, 83, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 9, 2021. She is a daughter of the late George and Lillian Pomfrey. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Colgate Coggsdale; sisters, Pauline Evans, Doris Jackson, Jane P. Anderson, Barbara Ann Motley, Carol P. Volz; brothers, "Bubba" Pomfrey and Gene Pomfrey. She is survived by her daughter, Cyndy Grubb; a sister, Vernelle P. Grady; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy will be laid to rest beside her husband, Cecil in a private graveside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to ADPA Virginia Chapter, P.O. Box 4162, Virginia Beach, Va. 23454. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results