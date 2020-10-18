NASH, Nancy Dean Gotschalk, age 58, passed away peacefully in her home on October 12, 2020, after a two year battle with cancer.



Nancy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Warren Lee Nash; her two children, Dalton Lee Nash and Shelby Dean Nash; father, Ronald Lee Gotschalk; siblings, Lynn Tarkington (Steve) and Lee Gotschalk (Julie); niece, Emily Sardello; nephews, Zach Gotschalk and Sam Gotschalk; and her beloved animals, Maverick, Roxy and Boltz. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Spear Gotschalk. Nancy was born August 29, 1962, in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated from JR Tucker High School in 1980. Following high school, she waterskied at Rollins College, graduating in 1984 with a bachelor's degree and went on to earn her master's degree at Virginia Commonwealth University, being the first graduate of the Forensic Science Program in 1986. After school, Nancy worked as the Marketing Director at Charles River Laboratories for 20-plus years. Nancy was not only a wonderful wife and mother but an amazing, hardworking woman with a contagious personality. She treasured her children, embracing every moment with them. Nancy's love and life will always be remembered. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 4 p.m. with service beginning at 5 p.m. at The Hollows Golf Club located in Montpelier, Virginia. Donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.