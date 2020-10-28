LOWE, Nancy E., 78, of Glen Allen, formerly of Blue Point, N.Y., went to be with the Lord Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Edith Doherty. The beloved mother of Jennifer A. Elia (Joe) of Glen Allen and Jessica C. Smith (Scott) of Ft. Meyers, Fla., she is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph F., Benedict E. and Christin A. Elia, Alexandra C. Orsborne (Jake) and Miranda L. Smith. Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Shady Grove UMC, 4825 Pouncey Tract Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Due to "social distancing" mandates, those wishing to attend the service should call the church to RSVP at 360-2600. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235, For the Love of Poodles, 2496 Hill Stream Dr., Rockville, Va. 23146 or Shady Grove UMC. bennettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.