SPIVEY, Nancy G., of Moseley, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Lee. She is survived by her husband, Burley G. Spivey; son, Bryan Spivey and his wife, Holly; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.