GISH CREASEY, Mrs. Nancy Benton, A child of God, Nancy Benton Gish Creasey, "Gram" departed this life on April 9, 2021, with her loving husband holding her hand and dedicated caregivers at her bedside. She is survived by her beloved husband, Roy Melvin Creasey; daughter, CarolJane Creasey Allen; son, Mike David Creasey (Linda); grandson, Nicholaus Brandon Creasey; and granddaughter, Rachael Hope Creasey Leonard (Brandon); and great-grandsons, Wyatt and Reid; sister, Molly Gish Stanley (Sonny Smith); sister-in-law, Peggy "Boogie" Creasey Littrell (Bill); sister-in-law, Marie Gish; niece, Donna Stanley (WT Pollard); and nephews, Mark Gish (Sue), Glenn Gish (Wendy), Daniel (Tammy), John Stanley (Shari) and Lou Stanley (Alex). Nancy loved her immediate family deeply and extended her love to others (Lizzie and Bernie Leister). She was preceded in death by her father, George Gale "Doogie" Gish; and mother, Evelyn Lucille Gish; brother, George Gale Gish Jr.; nephew, David Gish; son-in-law, Norman E. Allen Jr.; and beloved best friends, "Aunt" Rowena and "Uncle" Jim Dillenger. As a young woman, she loved basketball and enjoyed her horse, May on the Roanoke, Va. family farm. She enjoyed Christian fellowships at First Baptist, Huntington Court Methodist and Bethel Methodist Churches. Nancy graduated William Byrd High School in 1949. Previously losing her father to illness when she was 16, she unselfishly passed on college opportunities to help her mother support their family. Employed by the First National Bank of Roanoke, Trust Department, she met and married the bank's "runner" in 1952, a year before his VA Tech Corps graduation. Initially, the couple lived in St. Louis, then Kentucky, where her husband accepted a professorship appointment with the University of Louisville, then the couple moved to Germany, where they traveled extensively throughout Europe while she supported her husband's Air Force career. She often shared pictures and stories of comradery and her European adventures. She loved the beautiful European landscapes, including acres of Holland tulips. They returned to Roanoke, where the couple jointly managed the Creasey family's C&R Supermarket business. Nancy moved to Richmond, Va. in support of her husband's career with Mead Johnson later Bristol Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Company. She accepted a position with Jewett Printing and later Tate Engineering, where she managed inside sales, sizing pumps, compressors and gauges and consulting for industrial engineers. She was a loving and encouraging wife and mom, actively participating with her children's dance, band, sports and educational activities, always providing the best for her family. She took pride and pleasure in organizing fish fries, water skiing events and picnics along the Rappahannock River for friends, family and her husband's work colleagues, including VCU residents and interns after their years of training and dedication. Nancy's intelligence and attention to detail provided her gifts to be an awesome bridge and poker player. Mel and Nancy often played bridge into the wee hours of the morning with best friends, Jim and Rowena. Retiring at the young age of 58 to become a snowbird, Nancy loved organizing numerous Imperial Wilderness activities in Naples, Fla., including shuffleboard games and tournaments, track race outings for the community of 500 neighbors, as well as bridge and poker game nights. Everyone was welcome at Nancy and Mel's home. Nancy loved her kitties, Shazam, William, Charlie Brown and doggies, Mickey, Noir, Chico and Marty. She tinkled the piano keys easily, often playing hymns on her grand piano. As an angel of God, she would no doubt smile when you enjoy her favorite hymn "Amazing Grace" in remembrance of her. The family expresses deep gratitude for the compassionate caregivers at Memory Care of Naples and Avow Hospice over the last three years. Gram was always treated like a beautiful princess, clean and comfortable due your excellent care. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 3 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park Mausoleum, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Humane Society Naples-Main Shelter, 370 Airport Pulling Road, Naples, Fla. 34104 or your local place of worship.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.