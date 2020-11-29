THOMAS, Nancy Harrold, died November 18, 2020, from COVID-19. Born March 27, 1934, to the late Silvine and Thomas Harrold, she was preceded in death by her sister, Silvine Hudson. A Macon native, "Georgia" was a Southern girl through and through but ventured north to attend Pembroke College. After graduating, she worked at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she was surrounded by welcoming relatives and met her beloved Bill while living at the same Baltimore boarding house. They married in 1958 and Firestone promotions prompted 10 moves in 10 years before she put her foot down, calling Richmond home for the long haul.
Nonetheless, Nancy and Bill remained great travelers, covering most of Europe, China, and even Niger and Jordan to visit their son. Canada became a second home to them, making the trek to be with dear Red Pine Camp friends for more than 40 years. Nancy graciously welcomed visitors as a tour guide for the Richmond Chamber of Commerce. She also served as a member of the Woman's Club, Tuckahoe Garden Club and Junior League. Her volunteer efforts at Grace & Holy Trinity ranged from Altar Guild and Vestry to ECW and the Plum Pudding Committee. Her grandchildren benefitted from the expertise she developed as the children's book buyer at VFMA. Not only the family CEO, she applied her talents as an H&R Block consultant helping others. At Westminster-Canterbury, she received a Laurel Award for volunteer work arranging flowers for display and working at the Treasure Chest. She could talk flowers with technical expertise. But mostly she enjoyed the many ways of engaging with fellow residents and staff planned and unplanned. She will be remembered for her warmth and interest in her community. With a ready smile, she inspired the same in those who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William Clinton Thomas; children, Bill (Leslie), John (Kathleen), Lois Koontz (Ken); sister, Frances Harrold; and six grandchildren. Nancy spoke her mind, tended her backyard garden, cooked comfort food, enjoyed a good game of bridge, maintained lifelong friendships and above all else, cared for family. She was a force and leaves a legacy of love. The burial was private.
Family suggests donations to a charity of your choice
in Nancy's honor in lieu of flowers.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.