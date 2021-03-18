HOLMES, Nancy Ellen, 74, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Jack" Richardson and Rhoda Podolski Richardson; and one brother, William "Kelly" Richardson. Nancy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, Robert "Bobby" Holmes; son, Byron W. Holmes (Mary Brantley Holmes); son, R. Kedron Holmes (Elizabeth Williams); daughter, Claire E. Holmes (Robby Allen); six grandchildren and many extended family members. Nancy graduated from Huguenot High School in 1964 and attended Mary Washington College before transferring to Virginia Tech, where she received her B.A. in 1968. She received an M.S. from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1992. Nancy worked in the family business, Richmond Business Forms, Inc. and in Human Resources for McGuire Woods, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Department of Transportation, where she retired as an HR Manager in 2012. Nancy loved people, Hokie football, tailgating with the "TEK's" and competitive tennis. She cherished family vacations on the Outer Banks and her greatest joy was being on the beach at sunset. Nancy's Christian faith guided her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend. The family thanks Nancy's dear friends, Cheri Dahl and Madeline Blackwell, for their unconditional friendship, James River Hospice and many others who provided care. A visitation and memorial will be held Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m. at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Please RSVP the church at 804-897-0262 if you plan to attend. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church later. Condolences can be left online at affinityfuneralservice.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.