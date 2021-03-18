Menu
Nancy Ellen Holmes
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
HOLMES, Nancy Ellen, 74, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, March 13, 2021, after a long battle with dementia. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Jack" Richardson and Rhoda Podolski Richardson; and one brother, William "Kelly" Richardson. Nancy is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 52 years, Robert "Bobby" Holmes; son, Byron W. Holmes (Mary Brantley Holmes); son, R. Kedron Holmes (Elizabeth Williams); daughter, Claire E. Holmes (Robby Allen); six grandchildren and many extended family members. Nancy graduated from Huguenot High School in 1964 and attended Mary Washington College before transferring to Virginia Tech, where she received her B.A. in 1968. She received an M.S. from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1992. Nancy worked in the family business, Richmond Business Forms, Inc. and in Human Resources for McGuire Woods, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Department of Transportation, where she retired as an HR Manager in 2012. Nancy loved people, Hokie football, tailgating with the "TEK's" and competitive tennis. She cherished family vacations on the Outer Banks and her greatest joy was being on the beach at sunset. Nancy's Christian faith guided her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and wonderful friend. The family thanks Nancy's dear friends, Cheri Dahl and Madeline Blackwell, for their unconditional friendship, James River Hospice and many others who provided care. A visitation and memorial will be held Saturday, March 20, 2 p.m. at Good Shephard Lutheran Church, with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Please RSVP the church at 804-897-0262 if you plan to attend. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church later. Condolences can be left online at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
VA
Mar
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Good Shephard Lutheran Church
VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
Nancy's Smile, Always Left A Smile On You. (she is missed)
Harry and Carol
March 12, 2022
Rich and Linda
March 19, 2021
Nancy was such a great lady. Always fun to be around and have very fond memories of playing tennis with both Bobby and Nancy. Loved her beautiful smile and bright personality. So sorry for your loss.
Cathy and Bob Penterson
March 18, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We have many wonderful memories of Nancy as a fellow tennis player and neighbor. She always had a wonderful sparkling smile and was a great conversationalist and very friendly to all. Prayers of healing and peace to you, Bobby, and your family.
Nanci and Jim Drum
March 18, 2021
Nancy was a bubbly friendly classmate. She was always smiling and a friend to many. She will be missed by all. May all keep her sweet memories to give them comfort at this time. So sorry form
Lynda White Kenyon
March 18, 2021
So sorry she & the family had to deal with Dementia. I send my deepest sympathy to you Bobby & the family.
Marilyn Lee Glowa
March 18, 2021
Sweet memories of Nancy and our time cheering for the Falcons. Keeping her family in my prayers.
Bonnie White Rich
March 18, 2021
Remember playing doubles tennis, Nancy had a great baseline forehand. Great memories
Harry Holmes
March 18, 2021
