JOHNSON, Mrs. Nancy Bevell, 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021. She was born in Boydton, Va., and was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Madeline Bevell; her brother, Clarence R. Gillespie Sr.; her husband of 55 years, James C. Johnson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Andrea Johnson of Chesterfield, Va. and Reid and Kim Johnson of Mechanicsville, Va.; as well as her grandchildren, Nick West, Erica Mitchell (Lee), Grant and Paul Johnson; and great-granddaughter, Madeline Mitchell. She will be buried privately, and the family will hold a memorial service for her at Parham Road Baptist Church on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parham Road Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.