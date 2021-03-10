I was on Coach Todd's field hockey team at Ashland High School 1948 & '49 (& loved visiting the Todd place.) Recently, writing stories for my own kids & grandkids, I found this treasure you might enjoy. She was a treasure, even so long ago. I also have a clipping about our victorious season I'd love to email someone. Peace & blessings to you all.

Fran Moreland Johns Student March 17, 2021