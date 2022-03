LEWIS, Nancy A., 72, of Richmond, departed this life on May 27, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Rachael Coleman; three sisters, one brother, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.