Michelle- I was saddened to hear of your Mom's passing. She was kind, sweet and such a lovely person. I have many cherished memories of her from when I was at your home and at church. I have one in particular where she took a carload of us to William's Bakery and on the way back, had us all singing VBS songs in the car! :) My prayers for God's comfort are with you and your family right now and in the days ahead.

Mellanie Commins Farnsworth Friend July 9, 2021