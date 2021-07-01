LONGEST, Nancy Kelley, 79, of King William, Va., the widow of Melvin W. Longest, departed this life on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She is survived by her children, Kim L. Campbell (Erwin), Todd Melvin Longest (Marnie) and Michelle L. Nguyen; and a brother, John Melvin Kelley (Sharon). She is also survived by five granddaughters, Kristin, Tiffany, Jaclyn, Lindsay and Christina; three grandsons, Phillip, Samuel and Jackson; four great-grandsons, Cullen, Sawyer, Fielder and Campbell; a special aunt and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy was an Avon representative for over 30 years. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sharon Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
Michelle- I was saddened to hear of your Mom's passing. She was kind, sweet and such a lovely person. I have many cherished memories of her from when I was at your home and at church. I have one in particular where she took a carload of us to William's Bakery and on the way back, had us all singing VBS songs in the car! :)
My prayers for God's comfort are with you and your family right now and in the days ahead.
Mellanie Commins Farnsworth
Friend
July 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
The Daniel Family
Friend
July 3, 2021
Our thoughts and Prayers are with you in the passing of your loved one!
Leon and Helen Custalow