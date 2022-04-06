Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Trammell Mansell
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Send Flowers
MANSELL, Nancy Trammell, 79, passed away April 4, 2022. She was born March 12, 1943 in Richmond, Va., to Marshall Wilson Trammell Sr. and Viola Royster Trammell. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall W. Trammell Sr. and Viola R. Trammell; second husband, Larry C. Mansell; and fur babies, Angel, Lady and CiCi. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Renee N. Oliva (Jack) and Sherry Mueller (Chris); brother, Marshall W. Trammell Jr. (Pat); grandsons, Brent (Laura Lee), Kyle (Samantha) and Cameron (Ashley) Oliva, Christopher, Coleman, Ivan and Tilden Mueller; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Molly, Adeline and Easton Oliva; a nephew and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her first husband, Bernard D. Nuckols Jr. and Larry's daughter, Tina Mansell. After graduating from cosmetology school, Nancy worked at Miller & Rhoads. Later on, she worked in the grocery industry as a floral designer and as a cashier at Safeway, Ukrop's and Food Lion. She was dedicated to whatever job she had and gave 110 percent. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Nancy's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Apr
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results