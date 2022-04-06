MANSELL, Nancy Trammell, 79, passed away April 4, 2022. She was born March 12, 1943 in Richmond, Va., to Marshall Wilson Trammell Sr. and Viola Royster Trammell. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall W. Trammell Sr. and Viola R. Trammell; second husband, Larry C. Mansell; and fur babies, Angel, Lady and CiCi. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Renee N. Oliva (Jack) and Sherry Mueller (Chris); brother, Marshall W. Trammell Jr. (Pat); grandsons, Brent (Laura Lee), Kyle (Samantha) and Cameron (Ashley) Oliva, Christopher, Coleman, Ivan and Tilden Mueller; great-grandchildren, Natalie, Molly, Adeline and Easton Oliva; a nephew and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her first husband, Bernard D. Nuckols Jr. and Larry's daughter, Tina Mansell. After graduating from cosmetology school, Nancy worked at Miller & Rhoads. Later on, she worked in the grocery industry as a floral designer and as a cashier at Safeway, Ukrop's and Food Lion. She was dedicated to whatever job she had and gave 110 percent. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Nancy's funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.