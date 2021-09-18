Family, pleased be Blessed and Comforted in knowing that even at this time of a Life well lived by Nancy, God knows the beginning and the end. In your reflections, please remember the precious memories that you have shared with Nancy, and God will take care of the rest. Love and Hugs from Joseph and Jacqui.

Dr. Joseph C. Seay and Mrs. Jacqueline Gooden-Seay Friend September 18, 2021