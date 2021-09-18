MAYO, Nancy Carol Hembrick, age 80, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 13, 2021, in Richmond, at a Bon Secours Hospital. She is survived by daughter, Victoria Bailey (Daryl); granddaughter, Mia Bailey; sisters, Lessie Hembrick, Millie Banks (Thomas); brothers, John, Russell, Rev. Lewis (India) and George (Jane) Hembrick; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. No public viewing. Graveside services Monday, September 20, 11 a.m., at Branches Runn Baptist Church, 3830 Woodley Drive, Amelia, Va. V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia, in charge of professional service. Masks are required.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
My condolences and prayers are with you in the loss of your loved one, Nancy. Sympathy from the Jackson Family (life time neighbors and friends). Love to the family.
Ester Jackson Harris
September 21, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Nancy´s passing. I worked with Nancy off and on for many years. Although our lives went in different directions, she was truly a wonderful person. R.I.P Nancy
Anne Powell
September 20, 2021
I worked with Nancy for a long time at Ukrops. She was a good friend and I will miss her. Prayers for your family and friends
Debbie Tolbert
Work
September 19, 2021
Family, pleased be Blessed and Comforted in knowing that even at this time of a Life well lived by Nancy, God knows the beginning and the end. In your reflections, please remember the precious memories that you have shared with Nancy, and God will take care of the rest. Love and Hugs from Joseph and Jacqui.
Dr. Joseph C. Seay and Mrs. Jacqueline Gooden-Seay
Friend
September 18, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and may your memories bring you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
God bless you and keep you all in his tender care.