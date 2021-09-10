MICKLES, Nancy D., 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Eleanor Davies; and her husband of 33 years, Gene Mickles Sr. Nancy worked as an Assistant Director of Stockholders at Dominion Resources and was a member of Arvon Presbyterian Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michelle Finney and Gene Mickles Jr. (Peggy); grandson, Christopher Mickles (Tara); great-grandson, Dillon Mickles; numerous cousins in Buckingham County and several other extended family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 6277 Cartersville Rd., New Canton, Va. 23123. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 10, 2021.