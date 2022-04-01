MOSES, Nancy Caroline Wells, On Saturday afternoon, March 26, 2022, Nancy Caroline Wells Moses passed peacefully from this world to be with her heavenly father. Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ercelle Creedle Wells and Lewis Hinton Wells; and her brother, Lewis Hinton Wells Jr. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, James Carter Moses Sr.; her children, Wesley Brankley Dunn and Mary Alice Dunn Lynch; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy doted on her children and made it clear to all who knew her how important they were to her. Her son, Wesley and daughter, Mary Alice, were always surrounded by her love, whether in her physical presence or not. Their spouses, Dan Lynch and Michele Dunn, were so graciously accepted into Nancy's heart as her own.
While her children knew nothing but her love and devotion, they quickly learned that her grandchildren moved to the front of her heart. Elle Camp and Caroline Lynch were the apples of her eye. There was never a more caring grandmother than Grandmother Nancy or Nana. Grandmother Nancy welcomed Gray Camp, Elle's husband, and watched their family grow to include Caroline, William, Jack Wesley, Henry and Teddy.
Nancy was a woman ahead of her time. She was born and raised in Baskerville, Va., moving to Richmond to begin her career in insurance. After marrying Jim in 1984, Nancy moved to Danville where, upon the sale of Jim's insurance business, she founded and ran her own insurance agency. She volunteered in schools, beautified her communities as a member of garden clubs, and raised money for charity - always having a soft spot for children.
Her cooking skills are legendary - the family still protects her angel biscuit and French silk pie recipes as if they were national secrets, as they are. Her sense of style and grace was unsurpassed. As her son, Wesley always said, "Mom, you could make a potato sack look elegant!"
Nancy Wells Moses was beautiful inside and out. Her family will forever be blessed by the love she poured into them. The world is indeed a lesser place at her passing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Preschool Development Center, River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. Condolences may be expressed online at blileys.com/obituaries
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2022.