MUNRO, Nancy Marie, was born in 1937 in Sandusky, Mich., to Grace and Merle Wedge. She was the youngest in a family of two boys and three girls and was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy Carrier (Walter) and Gloria Bantein (Donald); and is survived by brothers, Robert Wedge (Patsy) and Calvin Wedge (Anna). She settled in Manassas, Va., where she lived, worked and raised a family for 42 years.
Nancy was adored and will be missed by many. The brave mother of four girls, she is survived by Debra Leiss, Kathy Bowden, Tracey Wilkens (Larry) and Shelly Goodman (Douglas), who were all by her side as she entered the Church Triumphant on February 12, 2021. She excelled at being Grandma or Gram, to six grandchildren, Dale Bowden, Michael Leiss (Katie), Brittany Bowden, Heather Leiss, Caleb Goodman and Hanna Goodman; and great-grandma to Brooklynn Bowden; and she adored her many nieces and nephews.
Nancy loved traveling with her family and friends as far as Hawaii and Germany and as close as Skyline Drive. She and companion, Neil Bennett, enjoyed many trips, dining out, movies and concerts. She was blessed to spend her final year and a half in the home of her daughter, Tracey, in Pennsylvania.
Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society For Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at psp.org
, Emanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 484, Loganville, Pa., 17342 or Grace United Methodist Church, umcgrace.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.