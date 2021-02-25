Menu
Nancy Marie Munro
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
MUNRO, Nancy Marie, was born in 1937 in Sandusky, Mich., to Grace and Merle Wedge. She was the youngest in a family of two boys and three girls and was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy Carrier (Walter) and Gloria Bantein (Donald); and is survived by brothers, Robert Wedge (Patsy) and Calvin Wedge (Anna). She settled in Manassas, Va., where she lived, worked and raised a family for 42 years.

Nancy was adored and will be missed by many. The brave mother of four girls, she is survived by Debra Leiss, Kathy Bowden, Tracey Wilkens (Larry) and Shelly Goodman (Douglas), who were all by her side as she entered the Church Triumphant on February 12, 2021. She excelled at being Grandma or Gram, to six grandchildren, Dale Bowden, Michael Leiss (Katie), Brittany Bowden, Heather Leiss, Caleb Goodman and Hanna Goodman; and great-grandma to Brooklynn Bowden; and she adored her many nieces and nephews.

Nancy loved traveling with her family and friends as far as Hawaii and Germany and as close as Skyline Drive. She and companion, Neil Bennett, enjoyed many trips, dining out, movies and concerts. She was blessed to spend her final year and a half in the home of her daughter, Tracey, in Pennsylvania.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society For Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at psp.org, Emanuel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 484, Loganville, Pa., 17342 or Grace United Methodist Church, umcgrace.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Neil Bennett
April 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family of Nancy. I´m sure she will be missed tremendously.
Vickie Henderson
March 4, 2021
Our deepest sympathy ,Kathy to you and your family. It's so hard to lose a Mom. I lost my Mom 53 years ago and I still miss her so much. (Sandy) You will always have her memories and love.
Doug & Sandy Kring
March 1, 2021
I was so very sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. I send my heartfelt sympathy to her 4 daughters and her extended family. Nancy was such a sweet lady. We both previously lived in Michigan and enjoyed talking about our memories there. She was neighbor for many years in Manassas and will be missed.
Myrna Andres
February 28, 2021
My condolences in the loss of your Mother to each of you daughters and families. Such an honor to be able to supply some personal care to assist you as you cared for your Mother. May each of you be blessed by your good memories of your Mother, grandmother, friend or brothers.
Deanie Taylor King
February 27, 2021
Sending lots of love, hugs and prayers for all that loved her. She was such a special woman and will be missed by many! Love you Nancy! Until we meet again.
Gloria Duncan
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your entire family thru this difficult time. Knowing you and your sweet smile and kind words, I can only imagine how kind your mother was. Hold on to all those beautiful memories as I have with my own family members that's passed on. Again prayers!
Sara Carmine
February 25, 2021
Sorry for the loss of your mother. Prayers go out for the family.
Carolyn Kuhn
February 25, 2021
