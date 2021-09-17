Menu
Nancy Gill Ownby
Preddy Funeral Home
250 W Main St
Orange, VA
OWNBY, Nancy Gill, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and attended Mary Washington College. Nancy shared 27 wonderful years with her childhood sweetheart, Dennis, until he died in 1989. After his death, she made her home in the Northern Neck. She is survived by her son, Mark (Merian) of Somerset, Va.; her two grandsons, Stephen (Carey) and Chad of Richmond; and her devoted sister and best friend, Judy Stone (Jim) of Virginia Beach. Also, her dear nieces and nephews and Condrey cousins, as well as a host of cherished friends, especially Regina Beale. She was happiest with her head in a book, a crossword puzzle in her hand and her feet in the sand. She listened, she cared and she will be missed.

Services will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Va. 23238 on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dogwood Village of Orange County, 120 Dogwood Lane, Orange, Va. 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave., Henrico, VA
Preddy Funeral Home
Jimmy and Charlene Lee
September 18, 2021
My heart is heavy over the loss of My dear friend, Nancy. May she Rest In Peace and enjoy being Reunited with Dennis. I love you.
Sharon Hutcheson
Friend
September 17, 2021
Nancy was a truly wonderful friend and we shared many good times and good meals together. She will be greatly missed and remain in our thoughts for years to come.
Jimmy and Charlene Lee
Friend
September 17, 2021
