Nancy Pollock Ferguson
FERGUSON, Nancy Pollock, 88, of Henrico, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Ferguson; and brothers, George Pollock and Jack Pollock. She is survived by her two sons, Tim Ferguson (Jean) and Scott Ferguson (Suzanne); four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou Hughes (Hunter). Nancy worked as a dental receptionist for over 40 years for Dr. Watson Powell and Dr. William Falls. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and was an avid UVA fan. The family would like to thank the staff of Beth Shalom Gardens for their care and support. Services will be private. Instead of flowers, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
