ROWE, Nancy Lee, 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away on April 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Leonora Rowe. Nancy is survived by her sisters, Ann Rowe Snell (James) and Betty Lou Rowe; brother, Edgar Lafayette Rowe (Manzer); her nieces, Jennifer Snell Moore and Melissa Snell Drinkard (Mark); nephew, Mark Edward Rowe; great-niece, Paige Moore; and great-nephews, Jacob Moore and Zack Drinkard.
Nancy was a past member of the Catholic Women's Club and the Guiseppe Verdi Lodge. She will be truly missed.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va., 23230, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's honor to The American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2022.