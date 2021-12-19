Menu
Nancy Brothers "Nana" Scott
SCOTT, Nancy "Nana" Brothers, of Richmond went to be with our Lord on December 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Brothers; and mother, Lanaya Schreck. She is survived by her daughters, Amy L. Vaughan, Julie Scott Lockney; grandchildren, Cassandra, Jessica, Alexander, Theodore and Dallas; as well as cousin, Dan Rucker. A celebration of her life will be held December 22 at the reception hall at 501 Beulah Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with family receiving visitors from 3 to 4 p.m. Services will be held at 4 p.m. with a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Charles City Animal Shelter or New Hope Church/Pantry of New Kent.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
reception hall
501 Beulah Rd., Sandston, VA
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
reception hall
501 Beulah Rd., Sandston, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. We were great friends growing up. My parents , Jean and Herman were friends with Raymond and Lanaya before WW2. Our families got together weekly for years and years and Nancy was a bridesmaid in my wedding. I haven't seen you girls since you were very small but have so many fond memories of your mother. We had become Facebook friends in the last few years and I was delighted to make contact with her again. Will be lifting you all up in prayer.
Barbara Walters Eck
December 19, 2021
