I'm so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. We were great friends growing up. My parents , Jean and Herman were friends with Raymond and Lanaya before WW2. Our families got together weekly for years and years and Nancy was a bridesmaid in my wedding. I haven't seen you girls since you were very small but have so many fond memories of your mother. We had become Facebook friends in the last few years and I was delighted to make contact with her again. Will be lifting you all up in prayer.

Barbara Walters Eck December 19, 2021