SCOTT, Nancy "Nana" Brothers, of Richmond went to be with our Lord on December 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Brothers; and mother, Lanaya Schreck. She is survived by her daughters, Amy L. Vaughan, Julie Scott Lockney; grandchildren, Cassandra, Jessica, Alexander, Theodore and Dallas; as well as cousin, Dan Rucker. A celebration of her life will be held December 22 at the reception hall at 501 Beulah Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150, with family receiving visitors from 3 to 4 p.m. Services will be held at 4 p.m. with a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to Charles City Animal Shelter or New Hope Church/Pantry of New Kent.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
I'm so sorry to learn of your mother's passing. We were great friends growing up. My parents , Jean and Herman were friends with Raymond and Lanaya before WW2. Our families got together weekly for years and years and Nancy was a bridesmaid in my wedding. I haven't seen you girls since you were very small but have so many fond memories of your mother. We had become Facebook friends in the last few years and I was delighted to make contact with her again. Will be lifting you all up in prayer.