Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Louise Moss Snyder
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
SNYDER, Nancy Louise Moss, 92, passed away on September 16, 2021, to join her husband of 68 years, Richard Logan Snyder. She was born and lived in Montpelier until her family moved to Richmond, where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948 and married in 1949. She retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance in 1992 after 24 years of service. In her retirement years, she found her love for reading, especially Nicholas Sparks. She is survived by her three children: Janet Snyder Taylor, Nancy Barrie Snyder and Richard Logan Snyder Jr. (Sheryl). Nancy had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and her great generosity. Memorial contributions may be sent to her favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Smile Train, Inc., P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I just learned of my sweet Nancy's passing and I am heart broken. Nancy and Logan were customers of mine when I was in banking and they always asked for me and I enjoyed waiting on them so very much. They were so very pleasant and such a wonderful and loving couple. Nancy never met a stranger and was so very friendly and had such a sweet laugh. I have missed Logan and now I will miss Nancy so much as we use to always talk on our birthdays and send each other birthday cards. I feel comforted that both Nancy and Logan have united in Heaven and are dancing away with each other. They are both missed but I am so grateful that I was able to meet this wonderful couple as they became my best friends and I have so many memories that I can cherish of them. God Bless you both and God Bless Barrie and Janet and your grand-kids. May you rest in peace until we meet again. Gail Davis
Gail W. Davis
Friend
October 13, 2021
My condolences to the Synder family. I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Synder as well as Mr. Synder as serving as their nurse at a Bon Secours family practice. It was a joy to have conversations with them for the limited time during their visits. I soon learned we had something in common...my sister Crystal Whalen. I enjoyed the one time visit with Mrs. Synder at home, we enjoyed donuts and coffee. I continue to make that special cheese ball for family holidays and other occasions. Crystal asked her to make it for my bridal shower...it was a HIT. She will be missed. I love you Mrs. Synder. Roberta Suitte
Roberta Suitte
Other
September 20, 2021
Such a classy and special Lady. I worked with Nancy at Home Beneficial. My deepest condolences to your family.
CRYSTAL W WHALEN
Work
September 20, 2021
With love and admiration I offer my sincere condolences to your entire family. I was looking forward to seeing Ms. Snyder on her birthday for her pedicure. God blessed her and I know she´s in His Loving Arms. I will miss our conversations and offer my sympathy to your family. L Morton
Lorna Morton
Work
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results