I just learned of my sweet Nancy's passing and I am heart broken. Nancy and Logan were customers of mine when I was in banking and they always asked for me and I enjoyed waiting on them so very much. They were so very pleasant and such a wonderful and loving couple. Nancy never met a stranger and was so very friendly and had such a sweet laugh. I have missed Logan and now I will miss Nancy so much as we use to always talk on our birthdays and send each other birthday cards. I feel comforted that both Nancy and Logan have united in Heaven and are dancing away with each other. They are both missed but I am so grateful that I was able to meet this wonderful couple as they became my best friends and I have so many memories that I can cherish of them. God Bless you both and God Bless Barrie and Janet and your grand-kids. May you rest in peace until we meet again. Gail Davis

Gail W. Davis Friend October 13, 2021