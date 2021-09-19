SNYDER, Nancy Louise Moss, 92, passed away on September 16, 2021, to join her husband of 68 years, Richard Logan Snyder. She was born and lived in Montpelier until her family moved to Richmond, where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948 and married in 1949. She retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance in 1992 after 24 years of service. In her retirement years, she found her love for reading, especially Nicholas Sparks. She is survived by her three children: Janet Snyder Taylor, Nancy Barrie Snyder and Richard Logan Snyder Jr. (Sheryl). Nancy had four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends and her great generosity. Memorial contributions may be sent to her favorite charities: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or Smile Train, Inc., P.O. Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.