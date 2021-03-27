"I called on you in my distress and Lord you answered me." God be with you Debbie, Kenny and family during your dark hours. Thank God for her love and warm spirit spent throughout the many years with family and friends. I enjoyed our last two weeks together cheering on Norfolk State men's basketball team. Each time I texted you, you would text me back with that Spartan love -- Behold the Green and Gold along a green and gold heart. I thank you and Jim for taking me in as a family member when I joined the Richmond Chapter. We had our ups and sometimes downs but through it all we remained true Spartans. I leave you these five words, "Behold the Green and Gold." It is Good Friday and the last seven words have been spoken from God. Surely gonna miss you. Spartanly, Rochelle "Florence" Nightengale

R. M. Nightengale April 2, 2021