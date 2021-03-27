Menu
Nancy H. Spurlock
SPURLOCK, Nancy H, 78, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Spurlock Jr.; son, James B. Spurlock III; parents, Merlin T. and Arethel Hunter; and sister, Gail A. Hunter. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah S. Hayden; son, Kenneth L. Spurlock (Tabatha); six grandchildren, Cierra, Kenneth Jr., Talford, Kennedi, Donte and Deonco; great-grandson, Little Will; four brothers, nieces, nephews, three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Apr
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
April 12, 2021
"I called on you in my distress and Lord you answered me." God be with you Debbie, Kenny and family during your dark hours. Thank God for her love and warm spirit spent throughout the many years with family and friends. I enjoyed our last two weeks together cheering on Norfolk State men's basketball team. Each time I texted you, you would text me back with that Spartan love -- Behold the Green and Gold along a green and gold heart. I thank you and Jim for taking me in as a family member when I joined the Richmond Chapter. We had our ups and sometimes downs but through it all we remained true Spartans. I leave you these five words, "Behold the Green and Gold." It is Good Friday and the last seven words have been spoken from God. Surely gonna miss you. Spartanly, Rochelle "Florence" Nightengale
R. M. Nightengale
April 2, 2021
Our deepest Sympathy to the Family! We Love you!
Almarie, Michael & Shawn
March 31, 2021
To the Spurlock family, my deepest sympathies on the lost of your mother, grandmother, and aunt. With loving memories, I keep you in my prayers. Love you!
E. Thornhill and Family
March 30, 2021
Debbie, Kenny and family, I am truly sorry for your loss. Your mom was the sweetest, and she was such a good friend and source of support to my mom. They are now chatting it up in Heaven together. Love to you all.
Michelle Johnson-Brown
March 29, 2021
So long my sister, Nancy. You will be missed, but always loved. Until we see you again! RIP
Eva G. Hendrick
March 28, 2021
Deaconess Spurlock was a wonderful and kind lady. Her family showed love to me when our son passed. I said, thank you then and I say, thank you now. She has earned her wings. I'll miss her. Love and prayers are lifted up to you as you go through.
LaMone D. Lewis and family
March 28, 2021
To the Family of Nancy Spurlock! My deepest condolences!
Robyn Harris
March 27, 2021
