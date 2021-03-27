SPURLOCK, Nancy H, 78, of Glen Allen, Va., died March 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Spurlock Jr.; son, James B. Spurlock III; parents, Merlin T. and Arethel Hunter; and sister, Gail A. Hunter. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah S. Hayden; son, Kenneth L. Spurlock (Tabatha); six grandchildren, Cierra, Kenneth Jr., Talford, Kennedi, Donte and Deonco; great-grandson, Little Will; four brothers, nieces, nephews, three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, April 1 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 2 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guest book at scottsfuneralhome.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2021.