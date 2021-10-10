UTSMAN, Nancy Shelton, 80, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully into eternal life on October 5, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Shirley "Lewis" Utsman; and her son, John Barry Utsman. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Norma Utsman Machich and husband, Mark; two grandchildren, Jamie Machich, Megan Machich Duke and husband, William; and her sister, Barbara Adams. Nancy was a generous woman who cared deeply for her loved ones and every dog she met. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Richmond Animal Care and Control Foundation or the animal rescue group of your choice.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.