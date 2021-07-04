WILLIAMS, Mrs. Nancy C., Our sweet Fancy Nancy, the Queen and our Pumpkin, went home to be with the Lord and gained her angels wings on June 5, 2021. She was surrounded by her daugters and son as she entered her eternal home and left her physical home.



She touched so many lives throughout her life. First, as a preschool teacher for many years, early on in her life; then as a Senior Sales Director, with Mary Kay Cosmetics, for over 25 years; to, most recently, being a board member and a volunteer with the Pink & Pearls Breast Cancer Foundation, for the last several years. She always put others needs ahead of her own needs.



She is now flying high with her husband, Bill Williams; her father, Arthur Crowder; her mother, Louise Gardner; and her sister, Artie Bagby.



She is survived by her children, Kimberly W. Hauser, Michelle W. Ortiz and Michael D. McKinney; her sister, Mary Cox; five grandchildren and many extended family members.



There will be a Celebration of Life memorial service, which will be at 11 a.m., with a time for visitation with the family at 10 a.m. and the service will be held at Grove Avenue Baptist Church at 8701 Ridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in memory of Nancy C. Williams, to Pink & Pearls Breast Cancer Foundation at 10537 Glencoe Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.