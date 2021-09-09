Dear Jim, Richard, Alanna, Rich, Harris, Christie, Boaty, Monty and Wright, Brian and I were so very sorry to hear about Nancy. She was indeed a kind and gracious lady - so warm and welcoming to both of us every time our paths crossed; and she always let me know how appreciative she was of how I cared for Rich. Knowing how important her grandchildren were to her made that especially meaningful to me. I really enjoyed spending time with Nancy when we shared caregiving duties for the boys during business trips, and I will forever have fond memories of her hosting the annual Christmas cookie gathering. Sending our heartfelt sympathies and prayers for you all, Brian and Amy Plyler

