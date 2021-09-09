Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Shelton Worrell
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - Charlotte
1321 Berkeley Avenue
Charlotte, NC
WORRELL, Nancy Shelton, 76, of Charlotte, N.C., died peacefully on September 4, 2021 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on January 1, 1945 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana to Gustavious Adolphus Shelton and Mary Montgomery Shelton. She was a graduate of Longwood College, where she majored in Elementary Education. Following graduation, Nancy taught elementary school in Richmond, Virginia.

Nancy grew up in Danville, Virginia and later moved to Richmond, where she met James R. Worrell Sr. On December 28, 1968, Nancy married Jim and they were married for 52 years. After a brief time in Columbia, S.C., they moved to Charlotte, where they would raise their two children.

Nancy was the epitome of class and graciousness. She was kind, patient and forgiving. Nancy always had a smile on her face and truly delighted in other people's happiness. She loved spending time with friends and family and always went out of her way to make people feel welcome. Nancy was most proud of her two children and four grandchildren. She often commented that her grandchildren were "the light of her life." Nancy happily split her time between her Charlotte home and the family beach house on Figure Eight Island. She loved traveling with friends, playing bridge, reading, collecting shells and watching sunsets at the beach.

In addition to her husband, Jim; Nancy is survived by her children, James Richard Worrell Jr. and his wife, Alanna of Charlotte and Christie Alexander and her husband, Boaty of Hendersonville, N.C.; four grandchildren, James Richard Worrell III, Harris Leland Worrell, Montgomery Spotswood Alexander and Richard Boatwright Alexander III; brother, Gustavious Adolphus "Gus" Shelton; and her pet, Welsh Pembroke Corgi, Isabella "Izzy."

Nancy and Jim were longtime members of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, where a private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family invites you to join them virtually at myersparkpres.org/funerals.

Memorials may be sent to the Allegro Foundation, a champion for children with disabilities, 419 Ardmore Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28209.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, N.C.; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at kennethpoeservices.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Myers Park Presbyterian Church
join the family via live broadcast on the Myers Park Presbyterian website, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - Charlotte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service - Charlotte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Such a lovely memorial service! Richard and Christie, you both are so brave, and you did such a great job, getting up there and talking about your mom. She would´ve been so proud. I have such wonderful memories with Nancy, at the family reunions we used to have. I miss your mom, even though it´s been years since I talked to her. She just had a way of making people feel so comforted and loved, even speaking long distances over the phone. God bless you all.
Sherry McKee Byrd
Family
September 10, 2021
This morning's service for Nancy was beautiful. I was so proud of you, Richard and Christy, as you talked about your dear Mom and my first cousin. She truly was a remarkable woman and I'm sure she's left a huge hole in your family. However, as the minister said, she continues to live in each of your hearts. I'm so sorry she's passed on but take comfort in the knowledge that she's with loved ones who passed before her. Love and prayers for comfort! Jewell
Jewell Harris Thacher
Family
September 10, 2021
Nancy didn't know it, but she was a distant cousin of mine. I wish I had known her when we lived on Figure Eight.
Jack Goodhue, Wilmington, NC
September 9, 2021
Sending you all our prayers, love & hugs. Nancy will be missed by so many. She was "easy to love" Joey & Tim
Joey & Tim Bohannon
September 9, 2021
Your wife & Mom was a HAPPY, FUN SOUL! I have sweet memories....thinking of you ....
Sara Gwynn Brackett
September 9, 2021
Bev and I are so sorry to see the news of Nancy's passing. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jim Hance
September 8, 2021
Jim & Family Nancy and I are thinking of ya'll during this time of grieving. May God's grace & peace be with you.
Ralph Scurry
September 8, 2021
Dear Jim, Richard, Alanna, Rich, Harris, Christie, Boaty, Monty and Wright, Brian and I were so very sorry to hear about Nancy. She was indeed a kind and gracious lady - so warm and welcoming to both of us every time our paths crossed; and she always let me know how appreciative she was of how I cared for Rich. Knowing how important her grandchildren were to her made that especially meaningful to me. I really enjoyed spending time with Nancy when we shared caregiving duties for the boys during business trips, and I will forever have fond memories of her hosting the annual Christmas cookie gathering. Sending our heartfelt sympathies and prayers for you all, Brian and Amy Plyler
Brian and Amy Plyler
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results