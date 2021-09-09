WORRELL, Nancy Shelton, 76, of Charlotte, N.C., died peacefully on September 4, 2021 surrounded by her family. Nancy was born on January 1, 1945 at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana to Gustavious Adolphus Shelton and Mary Montgomery Shelton. She was a graduate of Longwood College, where she majored in Elementary Education. Following graduation, Nancy taught elementary school in Richmond, Virginia.
Nancy grew up in Danville, Virginia and later moved to Richmond, where she met James R. Worrell Sr. On December 28, 1968, Nancy married Jim and they were married for 52 years. After a brief time in Columbia, S.C., they moved to Charlotte, where they would raise their two children.
Nancy was the epitome of class and graciousness. She was kind, patient and forgiving. Nancy always had a smile on her face and truly delighted in other people's happiness. She loved spending time with friends and family and always went out of her way to make people feel welcome. Nancy was most proud of her two children and four grandchildren. She often commented that her grandchildren were "the light of her life." Nancy happily split her time between her Charlotte home and the family beach house on Figure Eight Island. She loved traveling with friends, playing bridge, reading, collecting shells and watching sunsets at the beach.
In addition to her husband, Jim; Nancy is survived by her children, James Richard Worrell Jr. and his wife, Alanna of Charlotte and Christie Alexander and her husband, Boaty of Hendersonville, N.C.; four grandchildren, James Richard Worrell III, Harris Leland Worrell, Montgomery Spotswood Alexander and Richard Boatwright Alexander III; brother, Gustavious Adolphus "Gus" Shelton; and her pet, Welsh Pembroke Corgi, Isabella "Izzy."
Nancy and Jim were longtime members of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, where a private memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family invites you to join them virtually at myersparkpres.org/funerals
.
Memorials may be sent to the Allegro Foundation, a champion for children with disabilities, 419 Ardmore Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28209.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, N.C.; 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at kennethpoeservices.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.