ANDREWS, Naomi Annette Ayres, 97, of Chesterfield, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by spouse, Raymond Giles Andrews; her parents, John Thomas Ayres and Naomi Maxey Ayres; siblings, Merrill Ayres, Dorothy Ayres Bruno, Eula Kay Ayres Darnell and Rev. William Lansing Ayres; and granddaughter, Catherine Stratton. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Agnes Ayres Mallory and Virginia Ayres Johnston (C.R. Johnston); children, Bonnie Andrews Armstrong (Wayne Armstrong), Lyndal Andrews, Susan Andrews Stratton; grandchildren, Thomas Stratton (Lisa), Melanie Armstrong (Jason Morris), Michael Armstrong (Valerie Gaffney), Alan Armstrong (Honeylyn) and Chase Armstrong; great-grandchildren, Isabel Stratton, Alex Stratton, Charlie Armstrong, Charlotte Armstrong, Annette Armstrong and Ilene Armstrong; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.



At the age of sixteen, Annette moved from Farmville to Richmond, Virginia to attend Smithdeal-Massey Business College. She resided at Wilson Inn in Churchhill, which was home for unmarried young ladies sponsored by the Methodist Church. She said it was like living in a college dormitory.



She worked as a secretary at the McGuire VA. Her future sister-in-law, Ardis Andrews Hess, met her there and introduced to her future husband, Raymond.



She worked at A.G. Dorin Agency as a secretary and insurance agent. After that, she worked at the Teacher Certification division of the Virginia Department of Education until her retirement. Her favorite loves included her family, photography, painting and traveling. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. October 12, 2021 at Blley's-Chippenham. The family will receive friends an hour prior followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.