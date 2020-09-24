ADAMS, Naomi Harding, "Grammy," "Nonie", was a lover of angels, gaining her wings on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was the beloved bride of Clifford Adams for 63 years. A native of Richmond all her life, attending John Marshall High School, Naomi worked at Freedlander, Inc. for a short spell, but spent the majority of her time as a homemaker. She was passionate about collecting poetry and wrote many poems of her own. Naomi was proud of her family, especially her grandchildren and loved singing to them. She was a Girl Scout, reveled in stories of her youth and was a perfectionist. She was a great friend to all felines, especially to her dear cat, Buddy. Serving in a Garden Club for several years, she always admired the beauty of plants. Pink roses were her favorite. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Earl Adams; parents, Lawrence C. Harding and Naomi Franck Harding, "Pop and Biggie"; infant son, John Timothy Adams; and daughter-in-law, Robin Mays Adams. She is survived by her sons, Paul L. Adams (Susan) and Thomas E. Adams; grandchildren, Matthew Adams (Lynsie), Amanda Adams, Joshua Adams (Jen), Dillon Adams (Sarah), Holly Adams (Bradley) and Wyatt Adams; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Emerson, Easton, Henley and Cooper; a cousin, best friend and "sister," Peggy O. Gilberg (Reavy); and cousin, Rob Smith (Diane). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday, September 28, beginning at 12:30 p.m. with the service at 1:30 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Skipwith United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 32104, Richmond, Va. 23294.