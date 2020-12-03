OSBORNE, Natalie Kcraget, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., was born on March 6, 1939, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Osborne, passed in 2011; parents, George and Minda Allen Kcraget; and siblings, Johnny, Margaret, George, Tina, Dorothy, Charles and William. Natalie is survived by many nieces and nephews, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews; all loved her very much. Natalie was proud to have worked for Ukrop's for over 30 years in their meat department. After retirement, she devoted herself to her husband, caring for a special great-niece and great-nephew (her babies), her home and camping at Cozy Cove Campground. She loved her family, Elvis, Dolly Parton and traveling the United States. Visitations will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Morrissett Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd.